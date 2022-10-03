Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'

Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner will return to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports radio station, 97.1 The Freak.

Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.

On Thursday, Rhyner posted a video, similar to the one announcing his shocking retirement from the Ticket in Jan. 2020, simply stating "I'm back b******".

97.1 will officially flip formats from the rock music station The Eagle to the sports-focused The Freak Monday at 3 p.m.

Prior to the format flip, 97.1 is playing Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers ‘The Waiting’ on repeat.

97.1 has ventured into sports programming in recent years, bringing on The Ticket, The Fan, and ESPN Radio exes Ben Rodgers and Jeff ‘Skin’ Wade, in addition to becoming the radio home of the Dallas Mavericks in 2021.

‘Ben and Skin’ will move from the 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. slot to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Rhyner and fellow former Ticket member Mike Sirois taking over the 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. afternoon drive.