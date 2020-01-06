Station founder Mike Rhyner retires from SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket

The founder of one of the most successful radio stations in North Texas history is retiring.

Mike Rhyner announced on Monday that he is stepping away from The Ticket (1310 AM) effective immediately. His made the announcement in a pre-recorded video posted online.

“It’s time for me to step away from the gig at The Ticket,” Rhyner said, adding that he made the decision to leave.

The Ticket celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019 and Rhyner was one of the people involved in the creation of the first all-sports radio station in Dallas-Fort Worth.

He was the host of The Hardline, the station’s featured afternoon drivetime show. Rhyner's final day on air was a few days before Christmas. The station's hosts typically take two weeks off for the holidays, so listeners had no idea his final day took place in mid-December.

Rhyner's co-workers said they didn't find out about his retirement until one week ago.

There was no immediate word from station owner, Cumulus, about potential additions to the afternoon drive show.

Advertisement

Rhyner was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2014.