WATCH: Texas Rangers World Series parade speeches from players, manager and more

Texas Rangers players and management addressed the crowd at the team's victory parade on Friday.

An estimated 500,000-700,000 people attended the parade in Arlington.

Chuck Morgan Intro

Chuck Morgan, the voice of Globe Life Field and entertainment coordinator for Rangers' game, started things off and got the fans pumped by introducing the World Series Champion Texas Rangers.

"I have been waiting 40 years to make this announcement. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the world champion Texas Rangers," Morgan proudly said when announcing the team.

Morgan also gave credit to the fans for the support they've given the team since they've moved to Arlington.

He also got choked up when talking about what this team and World Series win will mean when people look back at this historic season.

Chris Young

North Texan Chris Young spoke about the special people who make up this Rangers team, and said he hopes they can inspire fans who are going through tough times.

"When I think about this team, I think of all the adversity they faced this year. The ups and the downs, the hard times, times when things felt impossible," Young said. "I hope for each of you, that when you're going through hard times, this team can inspire you to keep fighting and keep believing, because that's what this team did, and they brought home a world championship because of it."

Young closed out his speech by starting a "Let's go Rangers" chant.

Ray Davis

Rangers majority owner Ray Davis started his speech by thanking the city of Arlington, also taking time to give credit to all the Rangers employees for the long hours they put in behind the scenes.

"I wanted to take a minute to thank our Rangers employees. All the long hours of work our front office, clubhouse, trainers, scouts," Davis said. "It’s been a team effort that makes this team successful."

Bruce Bochy

Bruce Bochy thanked Davis, Young, and the players. He also thanked the fans, saying the team could hear and feel them when they were on the road.

He credited the players for the team's success and how hard they've worked.

"Over the last 36 hours I've been asked, does this ever get old? No, not when you get to watch these guys with their deep determination and the heart and play as one to do what they did," Bochy said.

Bochy also had good news for Rangers fans, saying he would be back as the manager next year.

"I want to do this again, let's go!" he said.

Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi answered some questions from Morgan, talking about how special this win was because he was from Texas.

"This one feels very special. Starting it from the very beginning with this group of guys we have, I mean, this is up there with the best moments," Eovaldi said.

He also touched on the great defense he had behind him the entire season.

Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia made a couple comments through a translator. He spoke about how he felt being a part of this team.

"Very happy and excited to be here, to be a part of this team. They’re amazing. The journey that we’ve been on together, it’s just great to be a part of this team right here," the translator said.

He also thanked the fans for the support they've given the team.

Marcus Semien

Marcus Semien had a quick message, taking most of his time to thank the fans.

"I just want to say thank you to all the fans for showing up. Continue to bring that energy. This is the standard now. Keep bringing that energy," Semien said. "Everybody on this stage, we’re going to keep working for you guys."

He also took a question from Morgan about him playing all the games this season, saying he stuck with it, and now they're world champions.

Corey Seager

The World Series MVP took to the mic after the parade and shared a short, but sweet speech for Rangers fans.

At the end, Seager had some parting words that were aimed at the Houston Astros.

"Everyone was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series, I guess we will never know," Seager said.

READ MORE: Corey Seager takes shot at Astros' Alex Bregman at Rangers World Series parade

The comments were a shot at Astros third baseman Alex Bregman's celebration after Houston won the AL West on the last day of the season.

"A lot of people were wondering what it was going to be like if the ‘Stros didn’t win the division. I guess we'll never know," Bregman said as he kicked off the champagne celebration.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross started things off after Morgan's introduction.

He mentioned former mayor Tom Vandergriff, who worked to get the Rangers to Arlington.

MORE: Grandson of Tom Vandergriff, 'father of baseball in Arlington,' celebrates personal World Series win

Ross also talked about what this team has meant to Arlington and North Texas.

"51 years ago, the Rangers were born, and they’ve been raised in Arlington, Texas, and they have given, and given, and given, wonderful memories to everybody in this community, all through North Texas," Ross said. "But now, they’ve have given us one very special memory, and that is a world championship trophy."