Grandson of Tom Vandergriff, 'father of baseball in Arlington,' celebrates personal World Series win

The late Tom Vandergriff, one-time mayor of Arlington, is largely responsible for bringing the Texas Rangers to the city more than 50 years ago.

After Wednesday night's victory, his grandson was compelled to share a celebratory moment with his late grandfather at the statue honoring Vandergriff at Globe Life Field.

This World Series win is profoundly personal for Vandergriff’s family, who were in Arlington Wednesday night to celebrate alongside the fans who have supported this dream since the beginning.

"He wanted to see people celebrate like they were doing [Wednesday] night. He wanted to see those smiles and those tears. The grandfather hugging the grandson, that’s why he did it," Tom’s grandson, Parker Vandergriff, said.

Parker wanted to do the same Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

"I’ve got to go give him a hug. I knew that was the first thing I had to do," he said.

Parker embraced the statue of his grandfather, who’s also known as the father of baseball in Arlington.

The reality for Rangers fans is we wouldn't be here without Tom Vandergriff.

"It’s the only reason, like you said, that we are celebrating a World Series. It began in 1958 as a lone dream," Parker said.

Vandergriff served Arlington and Tarrant County for half a century as mayor, U.S. congressman, and county judge.

During his time as Arlington’s mayor, Vandergriff was the driving force on ensuring a Major League Baseball team called Arlington its home.

It took years of pitching a plan for a pro team.

But in 1972, Vandergriff’s vision came true.

"There’s a photo that we’ve got from 1972 where he is holding a sign that says World Series ‘72 when they came here. Thinking the World Series might be coming the first year. That they are here not knowing it would take 51 years later for it to finally happen," Parker said.

The Rangers know it too.

Parker delivered the ceremonial first pitch at a game while wearing a City Connect uniform.

The Rangers say those uniforms honor Vandergriff's vision, optimism, and resilience for paving the way for the rangers coming to Arlington.

Even though his grandfather wasn't able to witness the World Series win, Parker said his presence is felt.

Especially on Friday, when a sea of red, white, and blue will cover the very grounds Vandergriff believed in.

"It’s always been Arlington’s push to get baseball. It absolutely should be here. Now, time has gone by and people don’t know the history of the Rangers, but we love fans from all over North Texas. It started in Arlington," Parker added.

The Vandergriff family plans to be at the parade on Friday, which will take place just feet from Vandergriff’s statue.