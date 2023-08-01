Texas Rangers trade for catcher Austin Hedges as trade deadline passes

The Texas Rangers continued to bolster their team for a potential playoff run on Tuesday.

The team announced it traded for Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Austin Hedges. In return the Pirates will receive international bonus pool money.

The 30-year-old Hedges is well-regarded as a defensive catcher, but has struggled mightily with the bat this year.

This year he has a .180 batting average with just one home run.

The move may be a bad sign for the health of Rangers' All-Star catcher Jonah Heim.

Heim went on the injured list Friday with a tendon strain in his left wrist. He is expected to be re-evaluated later this month, but could need season-ending surgery.

Hedges signed a 1 year, $5 million deal with the Pirates this offseason and will be a free agent after the season.

Texas also announced that they RHP Spencer Howard was traded to the New York Yankees for cash considerations.

The 26-year-old had a 10.80 ERA in 3 appearances for the Rangers this year.

The Rangers made a flurry of moves at the deadline, trading for starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery. They also added reliever Chris Stratton.

The three pitchers were in Arlington on Wednesday for their introductory news conference.

Scherzer, who waived a no-trade clause to come to Texas, told reporters the Rangers are in first place for a reason.

"They've been playing great baseball," said Scherzer. "Realizing the situation I had in New York and realizing the situation that was now developing in Texas, this was going to be the best place for me to continue my career and have a chance of being able to win as well."

Scherzer is slated to start for the Rangers on Thursday.

Texas' main competitors in the AL West, the Houston Astros, also made a big move, adding Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to their staff on Tuesday.