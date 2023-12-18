Texas Rangers announcer C.J. Nitkowski to join Atlanta Braves broadcast team

Announcer C.J. Nitkowski will no longer be broadcasting games for the Texas Rangers.

Nitkowski, who has been the Rangers color commentator on Bally Sports Southwest for the last 7 years, announced he will be stepping away from the team in order to take a similar job for Atlanta Braves games.

The announcer and former MLB pitcher lives in the Atlanta area.

"This has been a dream job that was capped off by watching the team I invested in so heavily and once played for, win their first ever World Series. The Texas Rangers are a first class organization throughout," said Nitkowski in a statement posted online.

The Texas Rangers say the team is in the process of determining how to fill the position moving forward.

"I expect we'll have some decisions early in 2024," said John Blake, the Rangers EVP of Public Affairs.

READ MORE: Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer undergoes back surgery, will miss start of 2024 season

Former Rangers outfielder David Murphy, catcher Dave Valle and utility man Mark McLemore have also filled in for the color commentator role for games in recent seasons.