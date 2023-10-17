Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers announce performers, appearances by Rangers legends for ALCS home games

Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers are heading back to Arlington with a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series

Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) are already sold out and fans are excited.

"They playoffs definitely has me excited. It’s great for the Metroplex," said Rangers fan Anthony Brown.

"Hopefully they win. I bought tickets, so we are going to see," said Rangers fan Kordell Tezeno.

The Rangers announced Tuesday that parking lots at Globe Life Field will open three and a half hours before first pitch for each game. Gates will open two and a half hours before first pitch.

Fans can also purchase a pregame tour one and a half hours before the gates open to give fans a chance to watch Rangers batting practice. You must have a game ticket to purchase a tour.

The Rangers saw 40,861 fans at Globe Life Field for the Game 3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, their only home game of the playoffs so far.

Game 3 - Wednesday, October 18

  • First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.
  • Parking Lots Open: 3:30 p.m.
  • Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.
  • First Pitch: Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler will throw the first pitch to former Rangers pitcher Derek Holland
  • Giveaway: First 30,000 fans receive a Rangers Rally Towel
  • National Anthem: The Strikeout Kings, a DFW-based quartet

Game 4 - Thursday, October 19

  • First Pitch: 7:03 p.m.
  • Parking Lots Open: 3:30 p.m.
  • Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.
  • First Pitch: Rangers Hall of Famer Michael Young will throw the first pitch to former Rangers pitcher Colby Lewis
  • Giveaway: First 30,000 fans receive a Rangers Rally Towel
  • National Anthem: Lauren Hedricks

Game 5 - Thursday, October 19 (IF NECESSARY)

  • First Pitch: 4:07 p.m.
  • Parking Lots Open: 12:30 p.m.
  • Gates Open: 1:30 p.m.
  • First Pitch: Rangers Hall of Famer Tom Grieve will throw the first pitch to former Rangers catcher Bengie Molina
  • National Anthem: Sabrina Patel, 11-year-old violinist

How To Watch Texas Rangers Playoffs Games

Games 3, 4 and 5 will all air FS1.

You can also stream the games for free on the FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.