Game 2 of the ALCS showdown between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros is now underway.

The Rangers have a 1-0 lead in the series after a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Sunday night.

Live Blog

Evan Carter on the Bench

Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter will be on the bench for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Houston is sending left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound on Monday afternoon.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy opted to keep Carter, a left-handed batter, on the bench in favor of switch hitter Robbie Grossman.

Grossman will play in left field on Monday, with Mitch Garver playing DH.

Carter has been a star at the plate and in the outfield for the Rangers, but has struggled against lefties during his time in the bigs.

He was 0-10 with a walk and 6 strikeouts against lefties during the regular season.

"We wanted another right-handed bat in there and Robbie gives you quality at bats there. With Carter, he just has not had a lot of at bats off of lefties. I think 15 here. He's a young kid. This is a tough left-hander and I know he gets a lot of strikeouts," said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

Related article

Carter had hustle double against Justin Verlander in Game 1, eventually scoring on a single from Jonah Heim.

He also made multiple plays in the outfield on Sunday night, including a leaping catch at the wall leading to a double play.

Expect Carter to get into the game as soon as the Astros go to the bullpen.

"Carter, he'll be involved at some point," said Bochy.

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 3:37 p.m.

Coverage on FOX 4 starts with our pregame show at 2:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers-Houston Astros Game 2 Pitchers

Related article

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

Max Scherzer to start Game 3

Related article

Rangers ace Max Scherzer will return to the mound for Game 3 of the ALCS.

He was added to the Rangers roster on Sunday after dealing with a strained muscle in his shoulder.

"He's good to go. He's excited, believe me. He's been wearing me out a little bit. He's just assuring us that, hey I'm healthy. I'm ready to go," Bochy said.

The 39-year-old Scherzer has not pitched since Sept. 12.

"Nobody knows his body better than him. He's unbelievable at telling us where he's at and how close he is," Bochy commented.

Scherzer threw 65 pitches during a bullpen session last week. Bochy said that number would be a starting point for how deep he would be able to go into Game 3.

Game 3 will be Wednesday night in Arlington.

Watch Houston's Pregame Show

Want to know how the Astros fans see this series?

Watch pregame coverage from FOX 26 in Houston at the player above.