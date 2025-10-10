Texas & OU prepare for Red River Rivalry match

The Brief The annual Red River Rivalry football game between Texas and Oklahoma takes place this Saturday at the Cotton Bowl Stadium inside the State Fair of Texas. The weekend event is expected to draw about thousands of people to the fairgrounds, with an economic impact of about $50 million. Unranked Texas needs a win to save its season against No. 6 Oklahoma, which is currently undefeated and boasts a dominant defense.



The biggest rivalry of the year between Texas and Oklahoma happens this weekend at the Cotton Bowl. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s matchup.

Red River Rivalry

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: A general view of the Red River Rivalry logo at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Local perspective:

In less than 24 hours, the State Fair of Texas will be packed with Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners fans.

In addition to the 90,000 fans who will pack inside Cotton Bowl Stadium for Saturday’s football game, the fair expects about 200,000 will embark on the fairgrounds.

In its 96th consecutive year, the Red River Rivalry generates a lot of buzz and money too.

In fact, Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul said the economic impact of the weekend is roughly $50 million.

"It’s just fun. I mean, even driving in I saw the burnt orange and OU fans out there. And the fact that they’re already here in town, it’s pretty special," she said.

What to Know:

Fans who are heading out to the game or the fair should consider arriving early.

The gates open at 7 a.m. but the Tower Building Food Court and Midway don’t open until 8 a.m. The rest of the buildings and indoor food courts open an hour later.

The gates to Cotton Bowl Stadium open at 11:30 a.m. and kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

All game tickets include admission to the State Fair of Texas.

Parking does cost extra, so rideshare or public transportation are good options. But DART is fans to arrive early because the trains and buses will become more crowded as kickoff approaches.

The State Fair of Texas has a new clear bag policy similar to most sports stadiums.

For more information and policies, visit https://bigtex.com/how-to-plan-for-the-2025-allstate-red-river-rivalry-things-to-know-before-you-go/.

Dallas-Fort Worth Weather

It’s expected to be quite warm this weekend with temperatures near 90 at kickoff.

Fans will want to dress to stay cool, apply sunscreen, and remember to stay hydrated.

Texas vs OU

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 12: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) runs after a catch with the ball during the Allstate Red River Rivalry SEC college football game between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on October 12, 2024, at Cotton Bow Expand

The tone of the talk about Texas is certainly much different a year after the Longhorns rose all the way to No. 1 during their debut season in the mighty Southeastern Conference, and for the first time in 40 years were the nation's top-ranked team when playing and beating Oklahoma.

Texas was even the preseason No. 1 this year, and quarterback Arch Manning was already considered a Heisman Trophy favorite before taking over as the full-time starter.

Now Manning and the Longhorns (3-2, 0-1) are unranked going into the annual midseason Red River Rivalry game on Saturday, trying to save their season and any realistic chance of making the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

While the Longhorns stumble into the State Fair of Texas, No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 1-0) is cruising along with coach Brent Venables calling the plays for a resurgent and dominant defense.

The Sooners joined the SEC along with Texas last year and are only now threatening to make some noise in their new league. A win over Texas and the Sooners would make the drumbeats even louder.

"For us, coming off last week in SEC play, stubbing our toe at Florida and starting off in conference play 0-1, this is a very significant game," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. "This week in practice, it hasn’t been business as usual. You can feel that sense of urgency. You can feel that level of intensity."