Quarterbacks facing off in Big 12 Championship both played high school football in North Texas

When the University of Texas takes on Oklahoma State University in the Big 12 football Championship this weekend, two quarterbacks who are both from northeast Tarrant County will go head-to-head.

While the journey has been very different for these two quarterbacks, they both are products of North Texas high school football.

Their former high school coaches said the two are inspiring the next generation of North Texas athletes.

Alan Bowman, the Oklahoma State quarterback, played high school ball at Grapevine.

The Longhorns' Quinn Ewers played for the always talented Southlake Carroll program.

"It’s just great to see two young men, that grew up probably 5 to 10 miles apart, competing at a high level and leading their teams to championships this weekend," former Grapevine coach Mike Alexander said.

Alexander coached Bowman from 2015 to 2017.

The Mustangs were bi-district champions Bowman’s junior and senior year.

The two kept in touch as Bowman started his career at Texas Tech in 2018.

"He got to Tech and, you know, fit in really good, got to play early as a freshman. Had some injuries early on, but won some big games to his freshmen year," Alexander said.

Bowman played his freshman and sophomore years for Tech, then transferred to Michigan and was a backup.

After Bowman finished his MBA at Michigan, he had one more year of college eligibility.

That’s what led him to Stillwater.

"He picked up right where he left off at Tech. He’s always been such an accurate passer. He’s got great pocket presence and he’s a great leader," Alexander said.

Coach Alexander knows Bowman is ready to lead his team on Saturday.

"Last text I got from him said something to the fact of, ‘We’re going to get after them, I can’t wait, it’s going to be awesome,’" he added.

Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge has also heard from his former quarterback.

"The thing I always tell him is, ‘Be you. Do what you do. Be even keel, let the game come to you,’" Dodge said.

Dodge coached Ewers from 2019 to 2021.

The team was a state finalist Ewers’ junior year, his last year at Southlake Carroll.

Ewers went to Ohio State University, then transferred and became the starter for Texas.

"I think he’s really grown into a leader. Really found his footing this year, when it comes to using his voice," Dodge said.

Coach Dodge is certain he'll use that voice to keep the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff hopes alive.

"When you have talent as elite as it is with Quinn, and he is the person that he is, only great things are going to happen," he said.

Both coaches agree, these two players are inspiring the next generation of North Texas athletes.

"To see two local guys that have obviously put the work in, and time and effort in, to be where they are, it’s inspiring for our high school athletes to know I’m not too different from those guys," Alexander said.

"Everything I’ve heard about Alan is that he’s an amazing kid and it’s going to be fun for the DFW area to see two of their high school products play against each other," Dodge said.

Even though they both played high school football in North Texas, Bowman and Ewers weren't in high school at the same time, so didn’t play against each other.

Southlake Carroll is competing in the quarterfinals in their playoff run Saturday night at Choctaw stadium.

The Big 12 Championship kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.