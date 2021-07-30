Texas, Oklahoma boards vote to accept invitation to SEC

The board of regents for the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma both voted unanimously Friday to accept an invitation for the two schools to join the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC voted to extend invitations to Texas and its Big 12 rival Oklahoma on Thursday, with the move scheduled for July 1, 2025 -- for now. Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year.

"I want to just reiterate that we will be in the Big 12 for the foreseeable future," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said.

Del Conte and Texas University President Jay Hartzell met by teleconference with the board and they quickly signed off.

"Collegiate athletics is changing rapidly, whether any of us wants it to or not," Hartzell said.

"We recognize that we must be willing to make changes with our eyes on the future. In a world of uncertainty and change, it is incumbent upon on us as leaders to protect and enhance our athletic program and university," Hartzell said.

