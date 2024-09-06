Texas and defending national champ Michigan clash in rare meeting of two historic programs

A rare matchup of two of the winningest programs in college football history and two of last season's playoff teams. The only previous meeting between the Longhorns and Wolverines was the 2005 Rose Bowl. A loss in the SEC-Big Ten bragging rights matchup won't kill the College Football Playoff hopes for either team in this season's expanded format, but the winner earns the right to be called a top title contender. The Wolverines are the defending national champions.

KEY MATCHUP

Expect a punishing struggle in the trenches. Texas returned four starters on the offensive line this season and the new starter, right tackle Cameron Williams, was named the SEC's co-offensive lineman of the week after the first game. That group must protect quarterback Quinn Ewers from a Michigan defensive line with preseason All-American Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant at the point of attack.

Gabe Watson (No.78) of the Michigan Wolverines sets up for a play during the Wolverines 38-37 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the 2005 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: Ewers could make himself a Heisman front-runner with a big game against a Michigan secondary that includes preseason All-American shutdown cornerback Will Johnson. Ewers has played some of his best games in Texas' biggest games the last two seasons.

Michigan: The Wolverines aren't nearly so settled at quarterback. Former walk-on Davis Warren started the season opener against Fresno State. Texas native Alex Orji also played. Both threw touchdown passes but struggled to ignite a sluggish offense. One, or both, will have to be sharp against the Longhorns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan was won 23 consecutive home game, the third longest streak in school history and longest since 1969-73. Last season, Texas snapped Alabama's 21 game home win streak ... Texas had 10 receivers catch passes in the first half against Colorado State and Ewers has a touchdown pass in 14 consecutive games ... Michigan ranks No. 1 in most college football wins with 1,005. Texas is No. 4 with 949.