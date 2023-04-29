Expand / Collapse search

TCU's Max Duggan gets chosen in 7th round by Los Angeles Chargers

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs takes the field before taking on Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan was chosen in the 7th round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Duggan finished 2nd in voting for the Heisman Trophy, and after he led TCU to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

The Chargers also chose Duggan's TCU teammate Quentin Johnston in the 1st round on Thursday.

It will be unlikely that Johnston will catch passes from Duggan in NFL games next year, as the Chargers starting quarterback is currently Justin Herbert.