Tampa Bay Lightning’s Blake Coleman to be honored in Plano

The city of Plano is honoring a native son who helped defeat the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.

Blake Coleman is a center for the 2020 NHL Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Plano City Council will proclaim Monday “Blake Coleman Day in Plano” and give him a “puck to the city.”

The celebration will be held at 4 p.m. at the Courtyard Theater in Historic Downtown Plano. It will not be open to the public but will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page and website.

Coleman is the first Plano resident and first Texan to win a Stanley Cup.