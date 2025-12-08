Kaufman police officer killed in head-on crash

article

The Brief Kaufman Police Officer Austin Cooley was killed in a head-on car crash while driving home from work on Monday morning. The collision occurred on State Highway 34 near Greenville, Texas, when the officer's vehicle veered into oncoming traffic. The condition of the other driver was not released.



What we know:

Officer Austin Cooley died on Monday morning in a crash near the intersection of State Highway 34 and County Road 2186, just south of Greenville, Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cooley was heading north on Hwy. 34 and veered into the oncoming traffic lane. He collided head-on with a pickup truck in the southbound lane.

What they're saying:

The Kaufman Police Department said Cooley, a 26-year-old Wolfe City resident, was heading home from work at the time of the crash.

"Officer Cooley was not only an outstanding officer within our department, but he was also a caring mentor to new officers, a trusted colleague, and a true friend to so many. Above all, he was a devoted husband and father. His loss is felt deeply by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him and working alongside him," the department said on social media.

Cooley was also a South Hunt County Fire Rescue deputy chief and previously worked as a Hunt County detention officer from 2020–2023.

"Chief Cooley was an amazing Husband, Father, Officer, Firefighter and Leader. He worked tirelessly to serve the community and citizens of Hunt County and the City of Kaufman. He will be truly missed and the impact he made on so many lives will be felt long into the future. Join us in prayer for his family, friends and fire family," South Hunt County Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

What we don't know:

DPS did not release any information about the condition of the other driver.