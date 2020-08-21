Southwest Preparatory Conference becomes first group in Texas to cancel fall high school sports

article

The Southwest Preparatory Conference has canceled fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first group in Texas to cancel high school sports seasons for the fall semester.

The SPC Board of Directors approved the cancellation of the fall seasons, which includes football, cross country, field hockey, and boys and girls volleyball.

The SPC is made up of 18 private schools, with eight of the conference’s schools located in the DFW Metroplex: Cistercian, Episcopal School of Dallas, Fort Worth Country Day, Trinity Valley, Greenhill, Hockaday, the Oakridge School and St. Mark’s.

The board released the following statement after the decision: "We recognize each of our member schools is under unusual and challenging circumstances regarding each aspect of school operations. We recognize we are members of a Conference with a wide variance in local conditions, approaches and opinions regarding how to handle these challenging circumstances as they relate to athletic competition. We recognize our member schools are located in multiple metro areas, spread over a wide geographic area, with varying health conditions, regulations, public opinions and governmental recommendations."