Southlake's Hailey Hernandez advances to 3m springboard final at the Olympics

Southlake diver Hailey Hernandez will take part in the final of the 3m springboard event at the Olympics after making it through the preliminary and semifinal rounds.

The 18-year-old finished 6th in the prelims, with a score of 309.55 Friday, before qualifying for the final by finishing 10th in the semifinal Saturday, with a score of 291.60.

She will be going 3rd in the final, and will be joined by fellow American Krysta Palmer.

The final is set to start at 1 a.m. local time Sunday morning.

