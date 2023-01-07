Parade held to celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title

article

The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears had good weather for their parade to celebrate their second straight football state title Saturday morning.

The parade was supposed to happen last month, but was postponed because of the arctic blast right before Christmas.

RELATED: South Oak Cliff football team’s parade postponed due to arctic weather

The victory parade started at 10:30 a.m. along Ledbetter Drive and Marsalis Avenue, before the celebration headed to the Golden Bears' football field.

Festivities wrapped up at Renaissance Park, where South Oak Cliff High School head coach Jason Todd and others looked back at their season.

RELATED: South Oak Cliff High School defends 5A Division II UIL state title