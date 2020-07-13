Some North Texas high schools resume summer workouts amid COVID-19 outbreak

Student athletes across Texas were allowed to resume summer workouts on Monday, but some high schools and middle schools opted not to participate.

The University Interscholastic League recommended schools close summer workouts July 3 – 12. Schools were allowed to resume Monday with a face-covering rule for student athletes when not exercising.

The UIL says it plans to begin fall competition seasons as scheduled, but the pandemic has proven anything can change.

Practice at the Loos Sports Complex for Dallas ISD’s W.T. White Longhorns on Monday morning was voluntary for the athletes and coaches.

Outside the stadium, each athlete had their temperature checked and coaches screened for symptoms before players were allowed inside.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

Advertisement

“I’m optimistic we'll have some sort of season, I'm hopeful we will. Kids need sports. This is my 27th year, I see the value in it,” said Tony Johnson, athletic coordinator and head football coach at W.T. White. “I also understand the pandemic we are living through. If we have to move the season, I understand that as well. We'll adjust. Coaches are some of the best people on adjusting on the fly.”

W.T. White held about four weeks’ worth of practices before halting at the start of July.

Dallas ISD opted not to hold workouts for middle school athletes. High schools programs were allowed to decide at the campus level. Some, like Hillcrest High School, decided to hold off for the time being.

RELATED:

Texas high school teams allowed to resume workouts, but questions remain about upcoming fall season

Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases