After initial cancelation, SMU-TCU football game back on

The Battle for the Iron Skillet is back on.

Initially cancelled, SMU and TCU’s football teams will face off after all for the 100th Iron Skillet matchup.

As of now, it's scheduled to happen Saturday, September 12 in Fort Worth.

It was originally scheduled for September 26 in Dallas, but was canceled after TCU opted to schedule an FCS team when the Big XII said its members could only play one out-of-conference opponent. On Friday, that FCS school said it wouldn’t be playing, reopening a slot on TCU’s schedule.

SMU also announced it's moving its home game against Stephen F. Austin from September 12 to September 26.