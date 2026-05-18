SMU selected as official FIFA World Cup training site

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The Brief SMU has been selected as an official FIFA World Cup Training Site for this summer's tournament. The school's Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium will host participating teams during training sessions. It's the second time the stadium has been used as a World Cup training site, as it hosted several squads during the 1994 World Cup.



The soccer stadium at Southern Methodist University will field some serious star power for World Cup training this summer.

World Cup practices at SMU

What we know:

SMU announced on Monday that it has been selected as an Official FIFA World Cup Training Site.

The school's Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium will serve as a training site for participating teams during the tournament.

The team training activities will not be open to the public.

What they're saying:

"Dallas is one of the world’s most dynamic and globally connected cities, and SMU is proud to help welcome the FIFA World Cup to our region," President Jay Hartzell said. "This opportunity reflects the strength of our partnerships, our global community and the exceptional experiences available to our students and faculty. We’re excited to contribute to the energy and momentum this historic event will bring to North Texas."

DALLAS - JANUARY 23: A student walks on the Southern Methodist University (SMU) campus January 23, 2007 in Dallas, Texas. Some faculty and students at SMU are worried that if U.S. President George W. Bush's presidential library is based on their camp Expand

The backstory:

This isn't the first time SMU has served as a training site for the world's biggest soccer tournament.

During the 1994 World Cup, the school hosted several teams for training sessions ahead of their matches at the Cotton Bowl.

Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium, then known as Wescott Field, saw teams like Germany, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Sweden use it for practices.