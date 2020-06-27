Several Texas Rangers employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Several people in the Texas Rangers organization tested positive for COVID-19, and that's reportedly got some workers concerned about their own health.

Rangers spokesman John Blake released the following statement about the positive tests:

“Over the last 48 hours, the Texas Rangers have received notification that several of our employees have received a positive test for COVID-19. The Rangers immediately began the protocols that we have in place for positive COVID tests, and any employee who had direct contact with these individuals was sent home and will undergo COVID19 testing. No individuals will be allowed back into the facility without receiving a negative COVID-19 test.



“The health and safety of our employees are a top priority, and the Rangers will continue to diligently enforce the pandemic protocols that are in place for front office employees at Globe Life Field. These include temperature checks upon entering the building, mandatory wearing of face coverings, and regular sanitation and cleaning of the Globe Life Field facilities.”

ESPN reportedly heard from some Rangers workers Friday night after a companywide memo went out Thursday about the positive tests.

The workers said they're scared to come in work and hope the Rangers allow them to work from home.

The Rangers said Globe Life Field in Arlington is being sanitized this weekend. The new ballpark is open for tours, but there’s no word yet if those will continue.

Advertisement

The team is scheduled to begin work outs on Wednesday.