Reports: Oklahoma signs Brent Venables as new head football coach

The University of Oklahoma has reportedly signed Brent Venables as its new head football coach.

Venables replaces Lincoln Riley, who left last week to take over at USC.

The Sooners (10-2) will take on Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on December 29.

Venables was on Oklahoma’s staff under Bob Stoops as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. He was co-defensive coordinator when the Sooners won the 2000 national title. He left Oklahoma for Clemson in 2012 and won the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation’s top assistant coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.