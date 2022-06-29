Report: Knicks may offer Mavs guard Jalen Brunson 4-year, $110M deal

article

The Dallas Mavericks are said to be resigned to the fact that they will lose guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.

ESPN reports the New York Knicks will offer the 25-year-old a four-year contract for at least $100 million.

Brunson rejected an offer for about half that much earlier this year while still under contract with the Mavs.

"It’s the market. The market calls for that. You see it all over the place. Football players, quarterbacks, guys getting all these big salaries and big contracts and it happens in basketball too," said Mark Elfenbein, a sports radio host at 1310 The Ticket. "We’re thrilled with what he’s become, and I think everybody in the NBA sees it. And you can’t let him get away. Luka and him get along great."

Teams and players can begin talking in earnest Thursday afternoon.

Brunson stepped up to lead the Mavs when the team’s biggest star, Luka Doncic, was injured during the playoffs.