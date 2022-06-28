Dallas Mavericks acquire G League Jaden Hardy at the 2022 NBA Draft

article

Former G League Ignite player Jaden Hardy will be starting his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Hardy was drafted as the 37th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings and was traded to Dallas soon after. The Kings received 2024 and 2028 second-round pick from the trade.

"I’m still processing it all. Like it’s still hitting me, but I am super excited to be a Maverick," said Hardy in a press conference held at the BioSteel practice facility. "I met with the head coach, Jason Kidd, and a bunch of the other staff and coaches. They’re here for me and just want to see me succeed. I can’t wait to get to work."

The 6 –4-foot guard opted out of playing basketball in college and decided to enter the G-League in 2021. Hardy was the leading scorer during his one year with Ignite, averaging 19.8 points per game.

"With my game, I feel like I bring a lot of stuff. I bring 3 level scoring, my ability to play make and get my teammates involved...I’m going to gain the coaches trust by becoming a better defender and being able to learn from the vets and players already on the team," he said.

In July, the Mavericks will travel to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, where Hardy and other rookies will be making their NBA debut. The team’s first game is expected to be Friday, July 8 at the Thomas and Mack Center.