Rangers to introduce Chris Young as general manager

The Texas Rangers will introduce a familiar face as their new general manager on Monday.

Former pitcher Chris Young is returning to the team.

He is a Dallas native and graduate of Highland Park High School.

He spent the first two of his 13 years in the major leagues with the Rangers and then went on to work for MLB.

Jon Daniels will stay on as president of the Rangers.

