Players with North Texas ties likely to be picked in the NFL Draft

article

For 32 young players Thursday night's NFL Draft will be a dream come true.

Some players with North Texas connections are expected to hear their name called over the next few days in the draft.

Names Dallas Cowboys fans should know before the first round of the NFL Draft

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Defensive back Christian Gonzalez #0 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon (The Colony High School)

Ranked 8th on FOX Sports Rob Rang's NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Christian Gonzalez is expected to be the highest picked North Texan off the board. Gonzalez was born in Carrollton and attended The Colony High School, where he played both wide receiver and cornerback. Gonzalez combines rare size and speed with rapidly developing ball-skills, as his four interceptions in 2022 can attest.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Quentin Johnston of TCU poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Quentin Johnston, WR - TCU (Temple High School)

Ranked 15th on FOX Sports Rob Rang's NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Quentin Johnston was one of the drivers behind TCU's National Championship run. The Horned Frog pass catcher has earned comparisons to Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals and Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Charges. Johnston offers the class's most exciting package of height, speed and ball-skills.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass as Malone Mataele #15 of the Utah Utes defends during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in P Expand

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State (Rockwall High School)

Ranked 20th on FOX Sports Rob Rang's NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Rockwall High School is expected to be one of the top pass catchers taken in the draft. During his senior year at Rockwall Smith-Njigba caught 35 touchdowns and won the Landry Award and the Texas Gatorade Football Player of the Year Award. He had a fantastic sophomore season in 2021 with the Buckeyes before playing just 3 games in 2022 due to a hamstring injury. His strong hands and slick moves after the catch project nicely to the next level.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 1: Drew Sanders #42 of the Arkansas Razorbacks looks over the offense during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Ti Expand

Drew Sanders, OLB - Arkansas (Denton Ryan High School)

Ranked 56th on FOX Sports Rob Rang's NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, it is not likely that Drew Sanders will go in the first round, but crazier things have happened. Sanders grew up in Denton before playing football at Lake Dallas High School, Colleyville Heritage High School and Denton Ryan High School. A National Champion at Alabama before transfering to Arkansas, Sanders offers a unique blend of size, speed and athleticism, showing burst upfield as a pass rusher, as well as awareness and physicality behind the line of scrimmage.

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 01: TCU Horned Frogs offensive lineman Steve Avila (#79) blocks during the Big 12 college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and TCU Horned Frogs on October 01, 2022 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo Expand

Steve Avila, OL - TCU (South Grand Prairie High School)

Ranked 62nd on FOX Sports Rob Rang's NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Steve Avila could be a pick for teams who want a player who is ready to step in right away. The South Grand Prairie HS product is among the most pro-ready interior offensive linemen in this class, Avila has extensive starting experience at both guard and center, frustrating opponents with his balance, power and tenacity.

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 30: Wide receiver Marvin Mims #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners pops and rolls the ball off his fingertips after scoring on a 67-yard catch and run for a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first quarter at Gaylord Fami Expand

Marvin Mims Jr., WR - Oklahoma (Frisco Lone Star High School)

Ranked 91st on FOX Sports Rob Rang's NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Marvin Mims Jr., a Frisco Lone Star grad, could hear his named called on the second or third day of the draft. The wideout broke a national high school record with 2,629 yards in his senior year for Frisco Lone Star.

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs takes the field before taking on Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

TCU players who could be drafted

Alan Ali, OL

Steve Avila, OL

Derius Davis, WR

Max Duggan, QB

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, DB

Dylan Horton, DL

Quentin Johnston, WR

Kendre Miller, RB

Dee Winters, LB

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball in the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

University of Texas players who could be drafted

Keondre Coburn, DL

Roschon Johnson, RB

Moro Ojomo, DL

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Bijan Robinson, RB

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Devon Achane #6 of the Texas A&M Aggies runs the ball in the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas A&M players who could be drafted

Devon Achane, RB

Antonio Johnson, DB

Jaylon Jones, DB

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Wide receiver Rashee Rice #11 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryla Expand

SMU players who could be drafted

Rashee Rice, WR

FOX Sports contributed to this report