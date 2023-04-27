Names Dallas Cowboys fans should know before the first round of the NFL Draft

The first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Kansas City and there is a lot of speculation about what the Dallas Cowboys will do with their first-round pick.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will officially put the Carolina Panthers on the clock at 7 p.m.

Unless there is a trade, at least two hours will pass before the Cowboys make their pick at number 26.

There are many questions about who the Cowboys may choose, what positions they are targeting and whether head coach Mike McCarthy has any input on who is selected.

"I don't want to speak for Mike, but I will though. He has more input here than he had at Green Bay," said Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones earlier this week. "I've always wanted coaches to be involved with us in a big way, and he had everything to do with getting [Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee] Lamb."

After Thursday night, the Cowboys have two draft picks on Friday and four on Saturday.

The Cowboys have done a good job drafting over the past decade, especially in the first round.

The team could use depth in a number of positions and could also look at a tight end after starter Dalton Schultz left for the Houston Texans.

Dallas Cowboys Potential First Round Picks

Here are a few of the names that are most mentioned in connection to the Dallas Cowboys 26th overall pick.