Plano's Will Zalatoris to miss rest of PGA Tour season with back injury

Plano's Will Zalatoris surprisingly withdrew just minutes before his Thursday tee time at the Masters, now he will miss the rest of the PGA Tour season.

Zalatoris announced on Instagram Monday morning that he underwent a microdiscectomy, a surgery to help relieve pain on a herniated disc, on Saturday.

"As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I am already seeing the benefits of the procedure," Zalatoris said in the post. "Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall."

Zalatoris, who attended Trinity Christian Academy, is currently the No. 8 player in the world.