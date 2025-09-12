Paige Bueckers named AP Rookie of the Year

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is this year’s Associated Press Rookie of the Year. She was also selected for the AP All-Rookie team.

Rookie of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 01: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings smiles in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on September 01, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

What we know:

On Friday, the AP announced that Bueckers had been selected for the honor by its 14-member national media panel.

Bueckers, who was the Wings’ No. 1 WNBA Draft out of UConn, averaged 19.2 points and 5.4 assists in her first season.

She also had the highest scoring game of anyone in the WNBA this season with 44 points on Aug. 20 in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

What they're saying:

"I am very grateful for everyone who voted and saw me fit for Rookie of the Year," Bueckers told the AP. "I have always felt like individual awards are a way to acknowledge the team around you and that is exactly what this award means to me. My teammates, coaches, support staff and everyone from top to bottom in the entire Dallas Wings organization played a huge part in this."

Dig deeper:

Bueckers is the second Rookie of the Year for the Dallas Wings. Allisha Gray received the honor in 2017.

AP All-Rookie Team

Bueckers will also be part of this year’s AP All-Rookie Team.

Other standout rookies on the team include Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen from Washington, Leila Lacan from Connecticut, Janelle Salaun from Golden State, and Dominique Malonga from Seattle.

What they're saying:

"Shoutout to this amazing rookie class," Bueckers told the AP. "There were a lot of unique journeys and a whole lot of hooping so we definitely put on for the class."