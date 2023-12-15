Several North Texas high schools playing for football state championships

Aledo

Aledo High School will play for the chance to win its 12th football state title Friday.

That would extend the school’s UIL record for championships.

The Bearcats will take on Comal Smithson Valley, which is 35 miles north of San Antonio.

Aledo has won a remarkable 119 straight games in district play.

Each playoff victory so far has been by at least 17 points.

The Class 5A Division I championship game is at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

DeSoto

DeSoto High School will play Summer Creek High School Saturday night for the Class 6A Division II title.

Summer Creek is a Houston-area team out of Humble ISD. They’re the district’s first-ever state finalist.

"They’re very excited down there in the Houston area," said Greg Tepper, the managing editor at Dave Cambell’s Texas Football Magazine.

But this DeSoto team has been rolling with one of the most high-powered offenses in the state of Texas.

Tepper said DeSoto has a long list of standout players, but the guy people seem to be focusing on right now is actually a freshman.

"They have a freshman wide receiver named Booby Feaster who is supposed to be the next big thing and he could put his stamp on the next state championship stage," he said.

Duncanville

Duncanville High School’s football state champs are ready to defend their title this weekend.

Coach Reginald Samples talked to FOX 4 about the Panthers’ preparations ahead of the Class 6A Division I championship.

For the fifth time in the past six years, the Panthers will face the same Houston-area team – Galena Park North Shore High School.

Samples, who has more than 300 career wins, got his first state title with last year’s victory.

He said his athletes are skilled and ready to challenge their longtime rivals once again.

"Only thing I’m thinking about is the fact that they’ve beaten us a few more times than we’ve beaten them. So, we want revenge," he said.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff High School will compete for its third-consecutive state championship in football this weekend.

This year, the Golden Bears will take on Port Neches-Groves High School in a rematch of last year's Class 5A Division II title game.

South Oak Cliff beat Port Neches-Groves 34 to 24 in last year's matchup.

"We are going to win, we are going to make history trying to three-peat," said junior linebacker Jayden Sheton.

The two teams will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.