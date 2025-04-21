Expand / Collapse search

Nico Harrison press conference: Mavs GM to answer questions from reporters

Published  April 21, 2025 9:08am CDT
Dallas Mavericks
Doocy: Luka trade is 'tragic'

FOX 4's Mike Doocy talks about the Luka Doncic trade and the feeling among the fanbase.

    • Mavs GM Nico Harrison will answer questions at a news conference on Monday.
    • It will be the first time Harrison has answered questions in front of cameras since the day after the Luka Dončić trade.
    • In a closed-door news conference last week Harrison said he had "no regrets" about the trade.
    • You will be able to watch the news conference on this page and on FOX LOCAL.

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison will answer questions in front of cameras for the first time since early February.

Harrison spoke to the media behind closed doors last week. The last time he spoke at a news conference was in Cleveland on the day after trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Monday's news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

It is customary for a team's general manager to hold a news conference at the end of a season.

You can watch it on this page, the free FOX LOCAL app on your phone and TV and the FOX 4 YouTube page.

Nico Harrison opens up about Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison spoke to a small group of media members about the Luka Doncic trade on Tuesday. FOX 4's Sam Gannon was one of the people in attendance.

Last week, Harrison met with several Dallas-based reporters to discuss the Mavericks season and the Luka Dončić trade.

No cameras were allowed in the news conference and no audio of the question and answer session was allowed to be released.

Harrison was peppered by questions from reporters about the highly-criticized trade.

The general manager said he had "no regrets" about the trade, repeating "defense wins championships" as an answer to several questions.

Harrison was also asked if he planned to stay in Dallas long-term.

"I have three years left on my contract. I see myself finishing it out. In terms of Dallas, this is our home. My family is going to finish school here. This is where we live. This is where I'm living," said Harrison.

Dallas Mavs fans show love for Luka, anger at execs

Dallas Mavericks fans talked about their feelings about seeing Luka Doncic back at the AAC and anger toward the front office.

The news of the Dončić trade sent shockwaves through the basketball world.

The trade, announced late on the night of February 1, sent Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 LA Lakers first-round pick.

The trade sparked outrage from Mavericks fans at the time.

Dallas Mavericks fans on Luka trade

Dallas Mavs fans made the trip to the American Airlines Center to express their frustration over the team trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mavs season comes to an end

Dončić and the Lakers are in the playoffs.

The Mavericks were eliminated after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament on Friday.

"We’ve been to the top of the mountain and now we’re at the bottom, it’s going to take us coming together, cominto together as a team, as one, so that we can climb the mountain top and get back to what we know we are," said Mavs center Dereck Lively II on Saturday.

"Every fan has a right to an opinion a right to voice the opinion, to us as players that's fine and it's our job as players is to not tune it out but we have to continue to play regardless if it affects us or not," said Mavs guard Max Christie.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA and comments made during a closed-door news conference with Mavericks GM Nico Harrison last week.

