Dallas Mavericks season ends with loss to Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks' season is officially over.

The Mavs were hoping to become the second 10th seed ever to advance from the Play-In Tournament. Miami became the first team to do it earlier in the night.

Klay Thompson knocked down eight three-pointers in the Sacramento win. He was hot again to start Friday night's game. But Dallas was down 12 to 8 after the first quarter.

Jay Morant, Memphis' best player, reportedly had a severe ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. But he appeared to overcome that injury, scoring 22 points with nine assists.

Former TCU star Desmond Bane helped the Grizzlies put the Mavs in a 23-point hole by the second quarter.

Anthony Davis tried to will a comeback. He had 22 points in the first half. But the Mavs were down by 17 at the break.

In the end, the Mavs couldn't claw their way back. Memphis beat Dallas 120-106 to advance to the NBA playoffs.