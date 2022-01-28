NFL playoff schedule: What you need to know about Championship Sunday

Championship Sunday is upon us and after this weekend, we’ll know who will meet in the NFL’s 56th Super Bowl next month.

The conference championship games will have a tough act to follow. Each of the Divisional Round games proved to be thrillers that came down to the final play.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 19-16 on a field goal as time expired. The San Francisco 49ers also topped the Green Bay Packers 13-10 on a field goal as time expired.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 30-27 with a field goal as time expired. And the Kansas City Chiefs bested the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime.

Here’s what you need to know about the teams, seeding and the TV schedule:

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs vs. 4. Cincinnati Bengals

NFC

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. 6. San Francisco 49ers

(L — R) Matt Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes (Source: Getty Images)

AFC Championship

Sunday, Jan. 30

(1) Chiefs vs. (4) Bengals (3:05 p.m. ET on CBS)

Kansas City is hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fourth straight year. The Chiefs (12-5) have won the last two and won Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

The Bucs, who beat them for last year’s title, won’t be in the way this year. Even so, the Bengals are playing like a team determined to claim the Lombardi Trophy for themselves.

Cincinnati (10-7) hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years coming into this postseason. They’ve since won two. But even before the playoffs began, the Bengals knocked off the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17.

NFC Championship

Sunday, Jan. 30

(4) Rams vs. (6) 49ers (6:40 p.m. ET on FOX)

After 55 years, last year’s Buccaneers squad became the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium. The Rams (10-6) are one win away from becoming the second.

But that might be a tall task for the Rams, considering they have two losses to the 49ers this season. San Francisco (10-7) beat LA 31-10 in Week 10 and 27-24 OT in Week 18.

No matter who wins the NFC Championship, Californians will have plenty to cheer about during Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI

Feb. 13

AFC Conference Champion vs. NFC Conference Champion meet in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, at 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC).

