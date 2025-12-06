The Brief Seven 2026 FIFA World Cup matches will be played in Dallas. The FIFA ticket marketplace is currently closed. Here's how to apply for the Random Selection Draw.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup teams playing at Dallas Stadium have been revealed. If you're looking for tickets, here's what you need to know.

How to get 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets

According to FIFA, nearly two million tickets have already been sold. However, the FIFA Marketplace is temporarily closed.

The next phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – the Random Selection Draw – will begin on Dec. 11, with the entry period for fans open until Jan. 13. This marks the third phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament. The Visa Presale Draw and the Early Ticket Draw closed in November.

To apply for the Random Selection Draw, you can visit FIFA’s ticket website starting Dec. 11, register for a FIFA ID, then be able to apply for tickets to specific matches.

In February, FIFA will randomly select applicants and let them know if they will get all or some of the tickets they applied for.

The final phase is in the spring, when "last-minute sales" will be available to the general public. It’s not clear how many tickets will be sold in this phase, or whether all matches will be available.

How much are World Cup tickets?

FIFA announced initial ticket prices of $60-$6,730, saying they would be dynamic, up from $25-$475 for the 1994 tournament in the United States. It has refused to release a complete list of prices, as it had for every other World Cup since at least 1990. The governing body also is selling parking passes for up to $175 for a single match, a semifinal in Arlington, Texas.

World Cup schedule: Games at Dallas Stadium

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted at Dallas Stadium will be played on June 14.

Dallas Stadium's full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs Japan

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: England vs Croatia

Group Stage: Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria

Group Stage: Thursday, June 25: Japan vs Ukr / Swe / Pol / Alb

Group Stage: Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs Argentina

Matches that will be determined by performance:

Round of 32: Tuesday, June 30.

Round of 32: Friday, July 3.

Round of 16: Monday, July 6.

Semi-final match: Tuesday, July 14.

