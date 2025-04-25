TCU WR Jack Bech, brother of New Orleans terror attack victim, drafted by Las Vegas Raiders

article

The Brief TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night. His older brother, Tiger, was killed in the terror attack in New Orleans earlier this year. Bech has gotten two tattoos in memory of his brother.



TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Bech's older brother, Tiger, was killed in the terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

After the pick, Bech had an emotional embrace with family and friends.

New Orleans terror attack

The backstory:

On New Year's Day, 42-year-old Shamsud-Dun Jabbar drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.

Authorities also found crude bombs in the French Quarter in an apparent attempt to cause more carnage. Two improvised explosive devices left in coolers several blocks apart were rendered safe at the scene. Other devices were determined to be nonfunctional. Authorities say the attack was inspired by ISIS.

14 people were killed, and several others were injured in the attack.

Tiger Bech, a former Princeton football player, was among those killed.

Tiger Bech

Tiger Bech

The Bech brothers grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana and played football for St. Thomas More Catholic High School.

Tiger Bech was a kick-returner and receiver on the Princeton football team and graduated in 2021.

Tiger Bech had reportedly moved to New York after graduation for a job as a stockbrocker.

He was vacationing in New Orleans for the holidays.

"Love you always brother ! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us," Jack Bech wrote on social media shortly after the attack.

Jack Bech

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 04: TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech (#18) runs up field for a touchdown during the Big 12 college football game between the Houston Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs on October 4, 2024 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Wo Expand

Bech was picked with the 58th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The wide receiver played at both TCU and LSU, catching 133 passes for 1,869 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bech called his brother his "mentor" and the person who "first saw greatness" in him.

He has gotten two tattoos to remember his brother. One, on his shoulder, reads "7 to Heaven" in honor of his brother's number. The other is his brother's birth and death date in Roman numerals across his heart.