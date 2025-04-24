New Dallas Cowboy Tyler Booker's girlfriend shared heartwarming message before NFL Draft

The Brief Alabama OL Tyler Booker was selected by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Before the draft, Booker's girlfriend Kalani Bagsby shared an emotional message. After the pick, she posted a photo saying "How 'bout them Cowboys"



The Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

On Thursday, Booker's girlfriend, Kalani Bagsby, shared an emotional message to the lineman.

What they're saying:

"Today is the day! You have talked to me about today since we first met and it’s finally here. No matter what happens tonight, just know that I’m so proud of you. Watching your growth through these past years has been an honor. Thank you for allowing me to come on this journey with you baby. I got you 4L and after! ITS DRAFT DAY BABY," Bagsby wrote on a picture of the couple.

After Booker was selected by the Cowboys, she made another post.

"How bout them Cowboys," she said while sharing a post from the Crimson Tide.

Tyler Booker

The backstory:

Booker was a team captain on last year's Alabama team, starting all 13 games at offensive guard. He did not allow a sack last season.

Booker is 6 feet 5 inches tall and 325 pounds with 34 1/2 inch arms.

Scouts call him a powerful, downfill run blocker.

He finished 2024 being named first-team All-SEC and was a second-team AP All-American.

In 2023, he was named second-team All-SEC and was a Freshman All-SEC selection in 2022.

"I'm blessed to be a Dallas Cowboy," he said shortly after being drafted.