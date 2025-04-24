Dallas Cowboys select OG Tyler Booker with first-round pick

article

The Dallas Cowboys selected offensive guard Tyler Booker from Alabama with the 12th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Booker will look to replace future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, who retired this offseason.

Tyler Booker

Booker was a team captain on last year's Alabama team, starting all 13 games at offensive guard. He did not allow a sack last season.

Booker is 6 feet 5 inches tall and 325 pounds with 34 1/2 inch arms.

Scouts call him a powerful, downfill run blocker.

He finished 2024 being named first-team All-SEC and was a second-team AP All-American.

In 2023, he was named second-team All-SEC and was a Freshman All-SEC selection in 2022.

"I'm blessed to be a Dallas Cowboy," he said shortly after being drafted.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks

Round 2: Pick 44

Round 3: Pick 76

Round 5: Pick 149

Round 5: Pick 174 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6: Pick 204 (From Lions through Browns and Bills)

Round 6: Pick 211 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7: Pick 217 (From Titans through Patriots)

Round 7: Pick 239 (From Packers through Titans)

Round 7: Pick 247 (From Chiefs through Panthers)

Dallas Cowboys Schedule

The Cowboys' schedule has not been released at this time, but we do know the team's opponents this year.

The dates and order of the matchups will be released on May 14.

Home

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Packers

Chiefs

Chargers

Vikings

Cardinals

Away

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Bears

Broncos

Lions

Raiders

Jets

Panthers

NFL Draft 2025

The 2025 NFL Draft is being held at Lambeau Field and its Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.

Round 1 is being held on Thursday, April 24

Rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. CT