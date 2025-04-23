NFL Draft 2025: Dallas Cowboys draft picks

The Brief The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night. The Cowboys have 10 picks in the draft. In the first round, Dallas will pick 12th overall.



The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to improve in several areas ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

With needs at wide receiver, running back, the offensive line and on defense, several of the picks will likely play big roles.

The Cowboys currently have 10 picks in the three-day draft.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: The Dallas Cowboys make their pick during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Round 1: Pick 12

Round 2: Pick 44

Round 3: Pick 76

Round 5: Pick 149

Round 5: Pick 174 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6: Pick 204 (From Lions through Browns and Bills)

Round 6: Pick 211 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7: Pick 217 (From Titans through Patriots)

Round 7: Pick 239 (From Packers through Titans)

Round 7: Pick 247 (From Chiefs through Panthers)

Dallas Cowboys Schedule

The Cowboys schedule has not been released at this time, but we do know the team's opponents this year.

Home

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Packers

Chiefs

Chargers

Vikings

Cardinals

Away

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Bears

Broncos

Lions

Raiders

Jets

Panthers

Dallas Cowboys Draft Preview

NFL Draft 2025

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field and its Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.

Round 1 will be Thursday, April 24, starting at 7 p.m. CT

Rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. CT