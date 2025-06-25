Dallas Mavericks draft Cooper Flagg with first overall pick

article

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. Flagg is the Mavericks' first top pick since 1981.



In a move that surprised almost no one, the Dallas Mavericks selected forward Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old Flagg, who played for one season at Duke, enters the NBA with sky-high expectations.

Dallas Mavericks pick Cooper Flagg

Flagg brings new hope to a Mavericks franchise in desperate need of it since the Luka Dončić trade and Kyrie Irving's Achilles injury last season.

Scouts say the young superstar from Maine brings value on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

"I'm not worried about living up to certain players' expectations or things like that. I'm going to be myself. I'm really just trying to get better every day that I can," said Flagg before the draft.

Flagg grew up in Maine, where he led to Nokomis High School to its first state championship in his freshman year. He then transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida. He reclassified into the class of 2024 after his sophomore year.

He was ranked as the top recruit in the 2024 class and won the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2024.

Flagg attended Duke University, where he led the Blue Devils to the Final Four. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year.

He is the sixth Duke player to ever be taken first overall. Fellow Blue Devils Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis were also top picks.

Cooper Flagg height

Cooper Flagg is 6-foot-8-inches tall.

Cooper Flagg age

Cooper Flagg is 18 years old.

He is the youngest top pick since LeBron James was drafted directly out of high school in 2003.

Flagg will turn 19 on December 21.

Cooper Flagg stats

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in his freshman season at Duke.

Cooper Flagg contract

Flagg is projected to sign a four-year, $62.7 million deal.

In the first year of his contract, he would earn $13.8 million.

Where is Cooper Flagg from?

Cooper Flagg grew up in Newport, Maine.

Maine Governor Janet Mills proclaimed June 25, 2025 as "Cooper Flagg Day."

Have the Dallas Mavericks ever had the No. 1 pick?

The Dallas Mavericks had the first overall draft pick once in team history.

The Mavs selected Mark Aguirre with the first pick in the 1981 draft.

The next highest pick was Jason Kidd, the second overall pick in the 1994 draft.

Dallas Mavericks roster

Without Flagg, there are currently 12 players under contract on Dallas Mavericks roster.

Kyrie Irving agreed to a three-year, $119 million deal with the team, but the official deal has not been signed.

Anthony Davis

Klay Thompson

Daniel Gafford

PJ Washington

Caleb Martin

Naji Marshall

Max Christie

Jaden Hardy

Dereck Lively II

Dwight Powell

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Brandon Williams