Mike Modano statue unveiled by Dallas Stars outside American Airlines Center

Beloved Dallas Stars captain Mike Modano now has a statue outside the American Airlines Center.

It was unveiled during the first intermission of the Stars' game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday.

The presentation was supposed to happen before the game, but it was delayed because of the rain in North Texas.

The center iceman retired from hockey in September 2011, and the Stars retired his number 9 jersey in 2014.

Modano came with the Minnesota North Stars when the team moved to Dallas in 1993.

He is the all-time leader in several categories for the Stars, including games played, goals, assists, points, power play goals, short-handed goals and game-winning goals.

Modano also led the Stars to their one and only Stanley Cup in franchise history in 1999.

Modano's statue is the second outside the American Airlines Center, joining Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.