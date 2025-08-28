Photo shows Micah Parsons at DFW Airport as Green Bay Packers trade rumors circulate

article

The Brief A viral photo shows Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons flying out of DFW Airport. Rumors are circulating that the Packers are considering a trade deal, prompting some fans to speculate that he was flying to Green Bay. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Parsons was instead heading to get a second medical opinion on his back issues.



Micah Parsons flew out of DFW Airport on Wednesday, but maybe not to visit with the Green Bay Packers like some fans may have speculated.

Micah Parsons at DFW Airport

What we know:

The Cowboys’ star pass rusher reportedly went out of town to get a second medical opinion on his back issues.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater posted the picture, which quickly went viral. Her reporting cited an anonymous source with knowledge of Parsons’ situation.

Parsons has complained of back tightness and has been watching practices but not participating.

Cowboys officials have said that MRIs have come back clean.

Micah Parsons Contract Update

Dig deeper:

Parsons continues to wait for contract negotiations. He also asked to be traded, seemingly frustrated with the lack of progress.

Now, there are rumors that a number of teams are considering trade deals.

There appears to be real interest from the Green Bay Packers.

What they're saying:

The Wisconsin team’s general manager responded to the rumors on Wednesday.

"First of all, I can’t talk about any players on the other teams. But I think again, every opportunity that's out there, if we think it can help the Packers, we're gonna take a long look at it. And if that opportunity makes sense to us, we'll do it. If it doesn't, we won't," said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said he would not trade Parsons.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear if they’ll reach a deal before the Cowboys take the field for their season opener next week.