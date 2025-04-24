Micah Parsons' reaction to the Cowboys' first-round pick goes viral

article

The Brief Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons reacted to the team's first round pick live on Bleacher Report. Parsons' face was frozen as it was announced that Dallas had picked Tyler Booker. Parsons quickly called Booker a "beast."



Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons' reaction to the team's first-round pick in the NFL Draft is raising some eyebrows.

Micah Parsons reacts to Dallas Cowboys pick

What Happened:

Parsons was a part of Bleacher Report's coverage of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

When Alabama guard Tyler Booker was announced as the Cowboys' pick Parsons' face stayed frozen, and he threw his arms in the air.

"Hold on! I'm actually am excited about the pick!" Parsons said, eventually calling Booker a "beast."

"I just wanted to see that on my side of the ball," he said. "But this guy's a beast. I'm not mad at the pick!"

Earlier in the night, Parsons was upset when Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan went to the Carolina Panthers with the eighth overall pick.

McMillan was widely thought to be a target of the Cowboys.

"That was supposed to be our pick!" Parsons exclaimed on the Bleacher Report live broadcast. "He was supposed to be opposite of CeeDee Lamb!"

Parsons seemed to be won over by Booker later in the night.

In an interview with Bleacher Report later in the show, Booker got Parsons excited to have the rookie on his squad.

"People wake up being like, I can't wait to play this football game today," said Booker. "They listen to their hype music, they take all the pre-workout, they get so excited to play football, until they come across Tyler Booker and then when I'm going after you quarter after quarter, play after play, series after series and I start to see that love leave their eyes, that's what makes me love the game."

Parsons started screaming in the middle of Booker's answer.

"Hey man, welcome to the team!" Parsons said.