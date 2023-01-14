Cowboys star Micah Parsons welcomes baby girl ahead of playoff game

article

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons said he welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Parsons said his daughter weighed 7.1 ounces.

It was two days of good news for Parsons, who was named an All-Pro for the second time on Friday.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Coverage on FOX 4

The Cowboys retweeted Parsons' announcement and added that she arrived just in time to watch her dad in the playoffs.

The Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in the opening round of the playoffs.