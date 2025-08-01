Micah Parsons asks Dallas Cowboys for a transfer

The Brief Micah Parsons is opening up about his contract negotiations, or lack thereof, with the Dallas Cowboys. He claims the team has not been willing to meet with his agent to work on a deal despite repeated requests for a meeting. Seemingly frustrated, Parsons said he has formally requested a trade.



Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons wants off of America’s team.

Micah Parsons Trade Request

What they're saying:

Parsons shared a letter on social media on Friday afternoon that says he has formally submitted a request to be traded.

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet," the letter says in part. "Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates."

Parsons goes on to say that his agent began approaching the team periodically to start negotiations at the end of his third year. He was repeatedly told to wait.

He said he’s purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting the deal done.

However, frustration with the negotiations, or lack thereof, has seemingly prompted Parsons to open up.

"Up to today, the team has not had a single conversation with my agent about a contract. Not one demand has been made by my agent about money years or anything else. Still I stayed quiet but again after the repeated shots at myself and all the naratives I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally," the letter says.

The other side:

The Dallas Cowboys have not yet commented on Parsons’ request.

No Deal for Micah Parsons

The backstory:

Parsons, one of the league’s premier players, is entering the final year of his contract.

He wants a high-dollar extension, so he’s doing what many players do. He’s not risking injury by practicing until he gets a long-term money guarantee.

Parsons has been in uniform on the sidelines at camp in Oxnard, California, though. He told reporters he feels it’s important for him to be with his teammates at camp.

Team owner Jerry Jones has made comments about Parsons being one of the most business-savvy and knowledgeable players he’s ever negotiated with.

Last week, Jones referenced Parsons’ injuries from last season, saying even if they sign him that doesn’t mean he’ll play.

In response, Parsons said he understands why his general manager would say that.

"You don't take it personally. It's not like I'm getting treated differently than anyone else. So, uh, you know, I don't take it personally. I just don't understand. Life's so short. I don't want to give up this time, this place on account of someone else. God blessed me to be here. I love representing the star when nothing can hold me back from football. You know, this is genuinely what I love to do. And if anyone questions that, they've probably never been around me," he said.

Jones has also said that one needs to shed any tears for Parsons on the salary front.

"Micah, first of all, does want to get paid. He’s getting paid. He gets about $20 million right now. And that’s a pretty easy $20 million watching practice going on. But I don’t have a lot to say about it. This is pretty commonplace. You have high-profile players who want to renegotiate for the future. I get it," he said.