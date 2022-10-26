Mexico selects preliminary roster for 2022 World Cup team

article

The Mexican national team announced the 31 players who could represent the country in next month's World Cup.

"El Tri" released its roster for friendly matches in Europe next month on Wednesday. The games are viewed as a tune up for the World Cup, and the team will have to cut five of the players before the Nov. 14 deadline.

Shockingly, Mexico's all-time top scorer, LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, was left off of the team.

Mexico opens its tournament against Poland on Nov. 22, before playing Lionel Messi and Argentina on Nov. 26, and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30.

The 31 players announced on Wednesday includes:

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota, Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez, Jesus Angulo, Nestro Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Luis Chavez, Andres Guardado, Erick Gutierrez, Hector Herrera, Diego Lainez, Orbelin Pinea, Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Romo, Erick Sanchez, Jesus Corona, Hirving Lozano

Forwards: Rogelio Funes Mori, Santiago Gimenez, Raul Jimenez, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

The United States is expected to announce its final, 26-player World Cup roster on Nov. 9 in New York City.

The U.S. Soccer Federation is currently holding a training camp in Frisco until Nov. 5 to keep players fit leading up to this year's tournament.

The World Cup begins on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. when Qatar takes on Ecuador.

See the full World Cup 2022 schedule on FOX and FS1 here.