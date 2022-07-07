Expand / Collapse search

Mavs draft pick Jaden Hardy prepares for NBA summer league

Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
DALLAS - The newest Dallas Mavericks player said he is desperate to prove he belongs in the NBA.

The Mavs traded draft picks to take guard Jaden Hardy in the second round last month from the development G League.

Dallas is reportedly close to signing the 20-year-old to a multi-year contract.

Many experts and Hardy himself thought he would be selected in the first round.

He said that will motivate him as he prepares for the upcoming season.

"I’m coming out with a chip on my shoulder. I feel like there’s a lot for me that I want to prove out there. And so, I’m coming in with a chip on my shoulder," Hardy said. "I want to learn. I want to get better. And I want them guys to pour it all on me. Like, just give me the knowledge."

Hardy will play with the Mavs’ summer league team.

Its first game is Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.