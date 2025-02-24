Luka Doncic vs. Dallas Mavericks: How to watch, stream
LOS ANGELES - The Dallas Mavericks will play against Luka Dončić for the first time on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The Mavericks shockingly traded Dončić to the Lakers in exchange for a package that included Anthony Davis and Max Christie.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers free throw during the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 22, 2025 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images)
Dončić is coming off of his best game as a Laker, going for 32 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
The Mavericks will be without the injured Davis and are coming off a 126-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m.
- Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, California
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: Max, TNT app
The game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will be televised to a national audience on TNT.
You can also watch the game on Max or the TNT app.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the NBA.