Luka Doncic vs. Dallas Mavericks: How to watch, stream

The Mavericks will take on Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.



The Dallas Mavericks will play against Luka Dončić for the first time on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Mavericks shockingly traded Dončić to the Lakers in exchange for a package that included Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers free throw during the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 22, 2025 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dončić is coming off of his best game as a Laker, going for 32 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

The Mavericks will be without the injured Davis and are coming off a 126-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

Time: 9 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, California

Channel: TNT

Stream: Max, TNT app

