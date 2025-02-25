Jordan Brand releases "All My Ex's Live in Texas" ad ahead of Luka Doncic-Mavs showdown
On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will square-off against their former superstar, Luka Dončić, for the first time since he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The breakup was ugly, and now Jordan Brand is jumping into the mix with a new Dončić-centered ad.
Jordan Brand, which signed Dončić to a shoe deal in 2019, posted an ad set to George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas."
The ad focuses a purple Koenigsegg Regera with a Texas "77" license plate, Dončić's number.
While the song plays, a hooded figure swaps the plates to a California "77" license plate.
The ad ends with a graphic saying "Full Tank. No Mercy."
The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, "It's nothing personal."
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m.
- Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, California
- Channel: TNT
- Stream: Max, TNT app
The game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will be televised to a national audience on TNT.
You can also watch the game on Max or the TNT app.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Jumpman Instagram page and the NBA.