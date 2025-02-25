Jordan Brand releases "All My Ex's Live in Texas" ad ahead of Luka Doncic-Mavs showdown

article

The Brief Luka Dončić will play against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in his career Tuesday. Dončić was traded to the Lakers from the Mavericks. Jordan Brand, Dončić's shoe company, released a new ad set to "All My Ex's Live in Texas."



On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will square-off against their former superstar, Luka Dončić, for the first time since he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The breakup was ugly, and now Jordan Brand is jumping into the mix with a new Dončić-centered ad.

Jordan Brand, which signed Dončić to a shoe deal in 2019, posted an ad set to George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas."

The ad focuses a purple Koenigsegg Regera with a Texas "77" license plate, Dončić's number.

While the song plays, a hooded figure swaps the plates to a California "77" license plate.

The ad ends with a graphic saying "Full Tank. No Mercy."

The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, "It's nothing personal."

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

Time: 9 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, California

Channel: TNT

Stream: Max, TNT app

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will be televised to a national audience on TNT.

You can also watch the game on Max or the TNT app.