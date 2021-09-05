Luka Doncic, 2K Foundation refurbish courts where Doncic grew up playing in Slovenia

article

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a warm welcoming in his hometown in Slovenia as two courts were dedicated in his honor, along with the 2K foundation and its commitment to underserved communities.

Painted Maverick blue, the courts where Doncic learned how to play basketball were refurbished with new lighting and seating.

He said he's excited for kids to play on the same courts and pursue the same dream he did.

After the ribbon cutting and dedication, Doncic took some time to sign autographs and hang out with the kids.

Children were also invited to break in the courts with a few scrimmages and clinics.

"Being back here is amazing. I used to play here all the time since I was seven years old, so to do this with 2K Foundations is something unbelievable and I'm really happy about it," Doncic said.

Doncic designed the artwork on the courts and asked a local graphic designer to bring it to life.

It features his initials, his jersey number, an S for Slovenia, and arrows that represent his playing style.